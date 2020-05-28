Virat Kohli 'right Man' To Lead Indian Cricket, Would Have Loved Facing Him: Ian Botham

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. The prolific run-scorer has already garnered much recognition from all quarters of the cricketing fraternity. The right-hander now seems to have found another admirer in the form of former England all-rounder Ian Botham.

Botham, who represented England between 1977 and 1992, scored 7,313 runs and bagged 528 wickets across 102 Tests and 116 ODIs. He was also a part of the quartet of the great all-rounders of the 1980s alongside Richard Hadlee and World Cup- winning captains Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

Ian Botham praises Indian captain Virat Kohli

During a recent interview with The Times of India, Ian Botham praised Virat Kohli and said the Indian captain is someone who takes the game to the opposition. The former all-rounder further said that Kohli takes a stand for his players and he would have loved to play against him in his time. Ian Botham also believes that Virat Kohli is the “right guy to take Indian cricket forward.”

Virat Kohli’s captaincy record

Virat Kohli was appointed as full-time Indian Test captain in 2015. Under his leadership, the Indian team remained the World No.1 Test side in the world from October 2016 to April 2020 as per International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. With 33 Test wins from 55 matches, he is currently the most successful Indian captain of all time in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli also holds an impressive record in limited-overs internationals, having led the ‘Men in Blue’ to 62 wins out of 89 ODIs and 22 wins in 37 T20Is. Under his captaincy, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as well as the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Ian Botham recalls his rivalry with 1980s all-rounders

Apart from commending Kohli’s captaincy abilities, Ian Botham also talked extensively about his rivalry with other all-rounders in the interview. He praised India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain and former all-rounder Kapil Dev along with Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan. The 64-year old Botham said that he used to have a “great rivalry” with all those all-rounders during his playing days. The cricketer also praised Ben Stokes and commended him for his skills with both bat and ball. Botham believes that Ben Stokes is currently the “best cricketer in the world” at the moment.

