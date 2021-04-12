Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Got Away With 'Slow Over Rate' But MS Dhoni Didn't; More Details

Delhi Capitals (DC) trounced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in Match 2 of the IPL 2021 on Saturday in Mumbai. The MS Dhoni IPL 2021 stint didn't get off to the desired start. Not only did Dhoni's side lose their opening game, but he was also fined â‚¹12 lakh for the slow over-rate despite the match finishing in 18.4 overs. Ahead of the IPL 2021, the BCCI had instructed all the IPL franchises to complete their innings in 90 minutes including the time allotted for the strategic time-out, failing to which the captain would be penalised.

Why CSK team skipper MS Dhoni was fined â‚¹12 lakh and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli weren't?

Interestingly, the tournament opener between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore took longer to conclude. However, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli escaped penalties while MS Dhoni was penalised for the same. This left fans puzzled as to why the Indian veteran was fined whereas the likes of Rohit and Kohli escaped the punishment.

According to the IPL 2021 Playing Conditions Clause 12.6, an innings has to be completed in 90 minutes which also includes the strategic time-out intervals (five minutes in total) followed by a 20-minute innings break. This means an uninterrupted game is expected to conclude in 3 hours and 20 minutes. However, this clause doesn’t include any unforeseen intervals which are covered in Clause 12.7.

The officials will calculate the over-rate at the end of each innings. However, they will take the following allowances into consideration as well according to Clause 12.7.3. While calculating the over-rate, the official will take into consideration the following allowances mentioned in Clause 12.7.3.

The time lost as a result of treatment given to a player by authorized medical personnel on the field of play

The time lost as a result of a player being required to leave the field as a result of a serious injury

The time taken for all third umpire referrals, consultations and any umpire or player reviews

The time lost as a result of time-wasting by the batting side

The time lost due to all other circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding side

RCB took 111 minutes to bowl 20 overs, which means they took an extra 21 minutes to complete the innings. However, Virat Kohli's side picked nine wickets and considering that it takes around two minutes for a dismissed batsman to leave and the new batsman to take guard, 18 minutes are accounted for. Additionally, RCB used DRS on two occasions (Ishan Kishan & Hardik Pandya's wickets) to overturn the umpire's decisions which would have easily consumed more than three minutes, which means RCB finished their innings on time.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indian took 104 minutes to bowl 20 overs which means they took an extra 14 minutes. However, Rohit Sharma's bowlers picked eight wickets and considering that it takes around two minutes for a dismissed batsman to leave and the new batsman to take guard, 16 minutes are accounted for which means MI also completed their quota of bowling 20 overs in time.

As far as the CSK team are concerned, the Men in Yellow took 97 minutes to bowl 18.4 overs. Even after considering the three wickets they picked (two minutes per wicket) and a run-out referral to the umpire (two minutes), CSK consumed around 89-90 minutes to bowl just 18.4 overs. This is the reason why MS Dhoni was fined wheres Rohit and Kohli escaped the punishment.

SOURCE: IPLT20/PTI