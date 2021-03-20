Last Updated:

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Open For Team India; Harsha Bhogle, Fans Elated By The Combo

Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shut down divided fans in a pre-match video where they were seen walking together ahead of the final T20I match.

Ananya Varma
Image credits- PTI

After setting rumour mills biz and polarising social media over their alleged rift, skipper Virat Kohli and Hitsman Rohit Sharma dismissed all speculations as they stepped onto the Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch together opening for Team India in the final India Vs England T20I. Interestingly, the duo shut down divided fans in a pre-match video where they were seen walking together assumingly discussing their strategy ahead of the final match. 

Kohli and Sharma have recorded several successful partnerships notably in one-day cricket. The duo had last played together for a brief while during the India Vs England Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where Rohit was dismissed as soon as the captain arrived at the crease.

Netizens react

For netizens, and legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle, this was a sight to behold as all of them took to Twitter to laud the iconic opening combo

India vs England 5th T20

India is locking horns with England in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While England won the first and the third T20I, India made remarkable comebacks to win the second and the fourth T20I.  Barring the penultimate game of the series, the three matches have been one-sided affairs. While the visitors have clicked as a unit with a majority of their players chipping in with useful contributions, the hosts haven't managed to play as a team and have had just one or two standout performers carrying the team to the two victories. The ongoing T20I series between the two giants is evenly poised at 2-2. So far, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have sealed an unbeaten partnership of 51/0 with India in its 5th over. 

 

