Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Open For Team India; Harsha Bhogle, Fans Elated By The Combo

After setting rumour mills biz and polarising social media over their alleged rift, skipper Virat Kohli and Hitsman Rohit Sharma dismissed all speculations as they stepped onto the Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch together opening for Team India in the final India Vs England T20I. Interestingly, the duo shut down divided fans in a pre-match video where they were seen walking together assumingly discussing their strategy ahead of the final match.
March 20, 2021
Rip who said there is Rift between them
Kohli and Sharma have recorded several successful partnerships notably in one-day cricket. The duo had last played together for a brief while during the India Vs England Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where Rohit was dismissed as soon as the captain arrived at the crease.
For netizens, and legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle, this was a sight to behold as all of them took to Twitter to laud the iconic opening combo
Not surprised that India have chosen to play an extra bowler. Five is always a risk. Acknowledgement that the team is confident of Shardul and Washington at 7/8. But all eyes on Rohit and Virat. How's that for an opening combo!!March 20, 2021
The perfect trend doesn't exi... #INDvENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 20, 2021
Rohit and Virat opening together!! Floodgates should open any moment now...#INDvENG— ASR (@ashes_roy) March 20, 2021
Just pictures of Rohit and Virat.#INDvENG — faiyaz pirani (@PiraniFaiyaz) March 20, 2021
#INDvENG— piyush Thakare (@piyush_Thakare1) March 20, 2021
Rohit and virat opens the match on #WorldHappinessDay
ICT Fans:
India is locking horns with England in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While England won the first and the third T20I, India made remarkable comebacks to win the second and the fourth T20I. Barring the penultimate game of the series, the three matches have been one-sided affairs. While the visitors have clicked as a unit with a majority of their players chipping in with useful contributions, the hosts haven't managed to play as a team and have had just one or two standout performers carrying the team to the two victories. The ongoing T20I series between the two giants is evenly poised at 2-2. So far, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have sealed an unbeaten partnership of 51/0 with India in its 5th over.
