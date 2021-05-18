Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Enter Indian Team Bio-bubble Later Than Others; Here Is Why

While the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League's postponement may have put the cricketing action in the country to a standstill, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the all-important World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England Test series. The contingent is expected to travel to England by charter airplane on June 2 according to the latest reports. The members of the team are expected to reach Mumbai on May 19 where they will undergo two weeks of quarantine. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri are not expected to enter the bio-bubble on the aforementioned date.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to enter the Indian team bio-bubble later than others

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to house the Indian contingent in Mumbai for 14 days before their departure. The members of the side will also have to serve a quarantine routine upon their arrival in Mumbai. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian cricket board has arranged charter flights that will pick up the players as well as support staff members and take them to Mumbai. Moreover, the board has asked individuals to carry as many as three COVID-19 negative tests before taking the flight.

While the members of the Indian team are expected to undergo quarantine at the team hotel in Mumbai, the players and support staff who are currently residing in Mumbai like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri will enter the bio-bubble on May 24. It is worth mentioning that these players will have to undergo strict home quarantine from May 19. The Indian women's team is also scheduled to travel to England with the men's team.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book a final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 24-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

India vs England 2021 Test series

The two cricketing giants are slated to battle it out in five Test matches. The touring Indian team will first feature in the World Test Championship Final before the Test series. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

