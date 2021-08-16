Virat Kohli, Rohit's Gestures Signaling Pant, Ishant About Bad Light Enthralls Fans

Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact with the bat during Team India's second innings of the ongoing second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday as both of them were dismissed after being well-set in the middle. While the duo could not make their bats do the talking, their gestures from the sidelines grabbed eyeballs on social media.

England vs India: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's dressing room gestures go viral

It so happened that Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma had to signal wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and his batting partner Ishant Sharma about bad light but what really stood out here is that the duo was visibly upset as the batsmen did not have a word with the on-field umpires upfront.

Watch the video here:

Virat & Rohit telling the batsman to complain the umpire about bad light 😂😂❤️pic.twitter.com/GdZIkkhHU5 — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb2) August 15, 2021

In the above video, both Kohli and Rohit are asking Rishabh and Ishant (by making gestures) whether they are unable to understand that the conditions are not favourable for play to continue due to bad light.

Meanwhile, it was just a matter of time before this video went viral. Here are some of the reactions.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Lord's balcony saying light is not sufficient to play. pic.twitter.com/fFoZfUR4TU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2021

Virat Kohli complaining about the light from Lords balcony, Rohit Sharma joining him by scolding Pant for not taking it to the umpires.

Moment of the series. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HrEIQOWvcN — Frank (@franklinnnmj) August 15, 2021

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Lord's balcony saying light is not sufficient to play. pic.twitter.com/DFq5KNTMB7 — Mr.Cricket (@MrCricketR) August 15, 2021

England vs India: Can Rishabh Pant help the visitors post a competitive total?

India was put on the backfoot in their second innings after they lost their openers KL Rahul (5) and Rohit Sharma (21) within a space of three overs. Captain Virat Kohli did seem to be well set at one point in time after having hit four boundaries but was dismissed for 20 when he chased a widish delivery that was bowled way beyond the fifth stump line by youngster Sam Curran as it took the outside edge of his bat and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps while completing a simple catch.

The experienced middle-order duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane then added 100 runs for the fourth-wicket stand before the former was dismissed five runs short of what would have been a vital half-century. Rahane on the other hand did manage to register his fifty but could not last for too long as he was sent back to the pavilion for 61 by Moeen Ali. Ali then went on to castle his Indian counterpart Ravindra Jadeja by breaching the southpaw's defence.

Team India had a lead of 154 runs after the end of play on Day 4 with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 14 and Ishant Sharma not out on 4 respectively.

Pant is the last recognised batsman for the visitors and he would be hoping to do the bulk of scoring for the visitors as they look forward to setting a competitive target for Joe Root & Co. on the fifth and final day.