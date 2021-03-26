Virat Kohli Rubbishes Century Drought, Says 'I Never Played For Hundreds In My Life'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has opened up on his century drought by saying that he has never played for hundreds in his life and that is the reason why he has ended up getting so many of them in such a short while.

Kohli had registered his second successive half-century in the ongoing series as he notched up his 62nd ODI fifty against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Friday. However, just like the previous game, he failed to breach the three-figure mark on this occasion as well.

'I never played for hundreds in my life': Virat Kohli

"I never played for hundreds in my life, probably why I ended up getting so many in such a short while. It's more important for the team to win. If I get a three-figure score and the team doesn't win, it means nothing", said Kohli during the post-match interview. READ | Sunil Gavaskar says Kohli will be 'disappointed' as his wait for 71st int'l ton continues

England stay alive in the ODI series

Chasing a stiff total of 337, openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 110 runs for the opening wicket before the former's innings was cut short courtesy of a run-out. Ben Stokes and Bairstow then added 175 runs for the second-wicket stand as the duo made the Indian bowlers toil hard for wickets. Jonny brought up his 11th ODI century as England made easy work of this run chase before Stokes, he and stand-in-captain Jos Buttler were dismissed in quick succession.

However, important middle-order contributions from Dawid Malan (16*), and, Liam Livingstone (27*) took the visitors home by six wickets and 39 balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, the reigning ODI world champions stay alive in the three-match series (with a 1-1 margin). The decider will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Image credits: BCCI/Twitter