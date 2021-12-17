Virat Kohli Says 'don't Take Picture Of Baby' To Reporters As India Leave For SA: Watch

Indian cricket team led by the Test skipper Virat Kohli departed for their tour of South Africa early morning on Thursday, as the tour kicks off with the first Test of the three-match series on December 26. Meanwhile, BCCI shared glimpses of the Indian cricket team travelling for the upcoming bilateral series, which kept the cricket fans in India engaged throughout the day. However, Kohli made headlines for a separate reason, as he was seen asking the reporters to not take pictures of his daughter.

As the Indian team bus arrived at the airport gate, Kohli was one of the first people to get off the bus and asked the paparazzi to avoid clicking pictures of his daughter. Virat and Anushka Sharma’s daughter, Vamika was strapped around her mother, and she was about to step out of the same bus. As per the viral social media video, requesting the paparazzi, the India Test skipper said, “Baby ka mat lena”, which translates to ‘Don’t pap the baby’ in English. Anushka and Virat haven’t exposed their daughter to the media yet, as they previously sent a note requesting the paparazzi fraternity to help them in protecting the privacy of their child.

Watch Virat Kohli requesting reporters

India's tour of South Africa

Meanwhile, India will face the Proteas team under Virat’s captaincy in the first Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. India’s limited over skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a hamstring injury that he suffered but will join the squad for the three-match ODI series. The Test squad will miss the services of Rohit, alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who are all recovering from their respective injuries.

Priyank Panchal was named Rohit’s replacement in the Test squad, as a reward for scoring a century during India A’s recent unofficial Test series against South Africa A. Alongside India A skipper Panchal, Hanuma Vihari also come back into the squad after performing well for India A. The tour of South Africa will be Rahul Dravid’s first assignment as the coach of India and India will be looking to continue their impressive form in foreign nations tour.

Image: bcci.tv