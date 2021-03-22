Virat Kohli Says He Cannot Guarantee Opening The Innings For India In T20Is In Future

Indian skipper Virat Kohli who for a change had opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the series-deciding fifth T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad has made it clear there is no guarantee that he would continue to open the innings for Team India in the shortest format of the game.

'It’s not a guarantee that this is going to continue': Kohli

“As Rohit mentioned, it was a strategic move, but we enjoyed batting together and we saw the effects of batting together. It’s not a guarantee that this is going to continue in the future. I am going to open in IPL to keep all options. Now I want to understand my role as an opener as well so that I can open up a slot for someone like Surya. I should be able to play any kind of role that the team requires me to. We’ll take a call closer to the World Cup,” said Kohli during a virtual press conference ahead of the ODI series. READ | Virat Kohli exudes confidence ahead of England ODIs, fans await his 71st international ton

The Indian captain and his limited-overs deputy had stitched in a 94-run opening stand after the hosts were asked to bat first by the visiting skipper Eoin Morgan. Rohit ended up scoring a 34-ball 64 at a strike rate of 188.24 including four boundaries and five maximums whereas, Virat remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 80 at a strike rate of nearly 154. His knock included seven fours and a couple of sixes as India posted a mammoth total of 224/2 from their 20 overs which was beyond England's reach.

England suffer a batting collapse yet again

Chasing 225, England were under pressure straightaway after losing in-form opener Jason Roy for a silver duck after which his opening partner Jos Buttler (52)), and the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan (68) kept the visitors in the hunt with a 130-run stand for the second wicket before the former was dismissed.

England then lost the wicket of limited-overs specialist Jonny Bairstow for a run-a-ball seven. They were still in command as long as a well-set Malan was out there in the middle but, after he was castled by Shardul Thakur on the final delivery of the 15th over, England's chase ran out of fire & brimstone as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals during the backend of their innings and were eventually restricted to 188/8 from their 20 overs. The hosts registered a 36-run win to seal the five-match T20I series 3-2.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)