Former India captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he was feeling "mentally down" and was trying to fake intensity during games. Kohli, while speaking on Star Sports, said the intensity was not coming naturally to him which eventually resulted in him trying to fake it. The 33-year-old admitted that he was subconsciously trying to push himself to achieve high intensity but his body was not allowing him to do so. Kohli further added that after he realised he was struggling mentally, he took a break and did not touch his bat for a month.

"I am not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down. For the first time in 10 years, I didn't touch my bat for a month. I came to the realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back," Kohli told Star Sports.

Up close and personal with @imVkohli!



Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍



Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz 🎥



Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fzZS2XH1r1 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

'Everyone has a limit'

In addition, Kohli noted that experiencing a mental breakdown is common and that individuals should not be afraid to talk about it because doing so might be "unhealthy". Kohli acknowledged that he is regarded as having a very strong mental fortitude but admitted that he has a limit to it. According to Kohli, pretending to be strong is much worse than admitting to weakness.

"This is a very normal thing to feel, but we don't speak because we are hesitant. We don't want to be looked at as mentally weak. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak. I'm looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise things can get unhealthy for you," he added.

Kohli has been struggling to score big runs for the country for the past couple of years. He has not scored a century since reaching the three-digit mark in a pink ball Test match against Bangladesh in 2019. Kohli also had a quiet IPL this year and his subsequent tour to England did not go as well as he would have wanted it to. Kohli will be eager to regain his top form in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 27. India are slated to play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI