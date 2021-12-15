Virat Kohli On Being Removed From ODI Captaincy; 'There Was No Prior Communication'

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on being removed from the captaincy role of India in the ODI format on Wednesday, in his first press conference after the major developments about the Indian squad that has come to light in the past few days. Speaking in the virtual media interaction on Wednesday, before the Indian team leaves for their tour of South Africa, Kohli confirmed he was not contacted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI). Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper of India almost a month after he stepped down from the captaincy role in the T20I format.

BCCI’s decision to remove Kohli from the ODI captaincy was heavily criticized by cricket enthusiasts in India, as his ODI captaincy stats suggested he was by far the best skipper of the team. Giving his take on being removed from captaincy Kohli said, “I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said it's fine. After the meeting, we had a brief chat and that's it”. However, Kohli made sure to convey that he is available for selection in the ODIs and said he has always felt pride in leading the national cricket team.

I am available for selection for the ODI series: Kohli

Explaining the same to the reporters, Kohli added, “I am available for selection for ODI series. As far as I am concerned, I was always available”. India is set to tour South Africa for a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series. The test series will start with the Centurion Test, scheduled to be held from December 26, while the first ODI will be held at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 19.

Image: AP