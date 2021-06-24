Virat Kohli Says India Fielded Their 'Best XI' Despite Loss To New Zealand In WTC Final

After coming up short in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that the playing XI selected for the summit clash was the best and he also said that his side fell 30-40 runs short in the finals.

The New Zealand pacers restricted India's famed batting line-up to a manageable total with some incredible bowling performances in the morning session and then came up with a clinical performance during their run chase to win their first ICC title since 2000.

WTC Final: Virat Kohli says India had fielded their best Playing XI

"First up, a big congratulations to Kane and his team. They have shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win. It was difficult to get momentum on Day 2, and we did really well with the ball in the first innings. This morning was the difference where their bowlers executed their plans to perfection and did not give us scoring opportunities," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We were 30-40 short of giving them a good target. I do not regret announcing my XI beforehand, because you need an all-rounder in the side but we made a unanimous decision that these are the best XI we can take into the park. Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket - good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too. He's had a great game and he deserves the man of the match award," he added.

New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps and registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions.

