Virat Kohli Says The Loophole In Umpire's Call Needs To Be Fixed At The 'earliest'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the umpire's call is creating a lot of confusion at the moment and the lawmakers need to look at it so that it does not leave a grey area when a big tournament is being played.

“Look, I have played in the time where there was no DRS. The umpire made the decision whether the batsman liked it or not, it stayed like that. Vice-versa, if the umpire gave it not out and it was out, it stayed like that. Whether it was marginal or not, according to me, the umpire’s call right now is creating a lot of confusion. When you get bowled as a batsman, you do not expect the ball to hit more than 50 percent into the stumps to consider yourself getting bowled. If the ball is shown clipping the stumps, basic cricket common sense, I do not think there should be any debates on that, if the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be out. Whether you like it or not, you should lose the review,” said Kohli during a virtual press conference on Monday.\

“If it hits the stumps or missing the stumps, it should not matter how much the ball is clipping because it is creating a lot of confusion. One more factor that needs to be considered is how the fielding team responds to a dismissal that is claimed. This is somewhere defining the soft signals as well. You have to question what the spirit of the game is and what those guidelines are because if things like that happen with the Indian cricket team overseas then you are talking about completely different conversation about spirit of the game. So look, it is a serious thing which needs to be considered because there is a lot at stake in bigger tournaments. You do not want any grey area hampering the game and it leaves with you no clarity,” he added. READ | SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' team feels Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma form a 'fierce & cool' combo

When a controversial soft-signal call ended Surya's promising knock

Suryakumar Yadav, who had made his first-ever appearance in international cricket meant business straightaway as he took the England bowlers to the cleaners in the fourth T20I. However, a controversial decision from the third umpire brought curtains down on his promising knock.

The incident happened during the second ball of the 14th over that was bowled by young all-rounder Sam Curran. On that delivery, Suryakumar Yadav ended up sweeping Curran over short fine-leg as Mark Wood who was stationed there claimed the catch. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal as out before referring the matter to the third umpire. Replays showed that some part of the ball might have hit the ball. However, since there was no conclusive evidence, the third umpire could not overrule the soft-signal as Surya's outstanding innings came to an end.

