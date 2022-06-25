Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Schools 'rowdy' Fans For Insulting Indian Youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti; WATCH

LEI vs IND: In a recent video that has gone viral, former captain Virat Kohli was seen fuming at a fan who seemed to be annoying youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Virat Kohli

Image: Twitter


In a recent video that has gone viral, former Team India captain Virat Kohli was seen fuming at a fan who seemed to be annoying and insulting Indian youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was fielding in the warm-up game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC). India is currently playing a practice match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground at Grace Road, Leicester. 

LEI vs IND: Virat Kohli confronts fan annoying Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Virat Kohli came to Kamlesh Nagarkoti's defence after a fan was continuously seen pestering the youngster for a photograph. After the 33-year-old came outside on his pavilion balcony, the fan told him in Hindi, "I've been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I've been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least."

Kohli gave a befitting reply in return as he said, "He is here to play the match, and not to click photos." It is pertinent to note that the 22-year-old is not selected in the Team India squad for the final Test against England from July 1-5 and that he is only brought on as a net bowler for the team.

Cricket fans lauded Kohli for standing up for his teammate and confronting the rowdy fan.

Meanwhile, the full list of players selected for the final Test against England are mentioned below:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

LEI vs IND live score update: India leads by 193 runs

At the end of 47 overs in the second innings of their warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC), Team India have managed to bring up a lead of 193 runs after scoring 191 runs for the loss of five wickets. Shardul Thakur is currently at the crease alongside former skipper Virat Kohli and the duo have added 27 runs from 32 deliveries.

READ | Virat Kohli tries Joe Root's bat balancing 'magic' during LEI vs IND practice game; WATCH

As for LCCC, Navdeep Saini has been the pick of the bowlers in the second innings, having picked up three wickets from his nine overs. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to gain as much experience as they can during his warm-up game to have the best preparations for the all-important final Test against England from July 1-5.

READ | Virat Kohli gets out in bizarre way in LEI vs IND game, gives long stare to umpire; WATCH
READ | Michael Vaughan reacts to Virat Kohli's bat balancing act; 'Not in same league as Joe'
READ | Who is Roman Walker? Bowler yet to make first-class debut dismisses Rohit & Virat Kohli
Tags: Virat Kohli, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Leicestershire vs India
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com