Virat Kohli Secures Biggest Brand Endorsement Individually Ahead Of IPL 2021; More Details

With just two days left before the IPL 2021 gets underway with MI vs RCB, global smartphone brand Vivo has made a major announcement by signing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. The MI vs RCB match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 9. After reaching the playoffs last season, RCB will be aiming to make it to the final this time around.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli signs with Vivo

As per the report by Insidesport, Kohli's association with Vivo will see him spread recognition around and promote the launch of Vivo’s upcoming product series. The association will include all ATL and BTL activities, including the brand’s forthcoming TV campaigns along with print, outdoor, social media, and events.

Kohli in his statement said that he is really looking forward to this association and as a sportsperson, he understands the importance of consistency and commitment in the game. He further said that the way Vivo has brought joy to its customers’ lives through simplified technology and advancements in mobile photography is game-winning and associating with such a brand that understands and delivers to the audience is quite exciting.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to acknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be â‚¹688 crore ($93 million) as of the year 2021. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which amounts to â‚¹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Kohli salary figure clocks in at â‚¹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from his IPL contract, he also adds to his net worth by endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber, and Valvoline.

Virat Kohli IPL 2021 salary

The Virat Kohli IPL 2021 salary stands at â‚¹17 crore per year and is set to increase, as it does every three to four years, in the next edition of the league. This makes Kohli the highest-paid person in the IPL (per season) with a difference of â‚¹2 crore between him and the next people on the list - Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Cumulatively, Kohli is the third-highest earner from the IPL following Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

RCB squad

Here's a look at the RCB squad for IPL 2021 season:

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

