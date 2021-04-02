Virat Kohli Secures Sachin Tendulkar-like Brand Endorsement Ahead Of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Banglore captain Virat Kohli has joined hands with Digit Insurance as the Indian captain is set to become the face of the insurance company. Virat Kohli, who had earlier invested in Digit Insurance, has now gone on to become its official brand ambassador. The news comes ahead of the IPL 2021.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Digit Insurance's aim is to provide hassle-free services that help in making insurance simple. Since beginning its operations three years ago, Digit Insurance is expected to have more than 1.5 crore customers, claiming a market share of around 1.50 %. Digit Insurance has received positive feedback on social media with the firm getting a 5-star rating on Facebook from their current and potential customers. It has gone on to become the first unicorn of 2021, holding a valuation worth around $1.9 billion.

Just like Sachin Tendulkar set an example with endorsing Aviva Life Insurance earlier and now Ageas Life Insurance, Virat Kohli has followed his footsteps in order to raise and spread awareness about "making insurance simple". Speaking after his announcement as the new face of the company, Virat Kohli said, “Insurance is important to protect one’s family, savings, and future. And given my life stage, I understand its need more than ever. But it is so complicated that people procrastinate buying it. Therefore, Digit Insurance's mission of 'making insurance simple' caught my attention and I am happy to join their journey to spread awareness about insurance.”

Digit Insurance chairman Kamesh Goyal expressed his thoughts after the announcement of Virat Kohli being named the Brand Ambassador by saying, “At Digit, our mission is to make insurance simple, and our endeavour is to spread the message of the importance of insurance across India. And who better than Virat Kohli who is the most dependable, hard-working, and focused youth icon we have today, to represent us. We are happy to have him on board.”

Kohli net worth: Kohli IPL 2021 price and salary

Virat Kohli is expected to pocket INR 17 crore this season, making the RCB team captain one of the highest-paid cricketers in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The Delhi-based player has seen a steep rise in his paychecks as Virat Kohli was first paid just INR 12 lakh during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. The current Indian team captain has also had a massive impact on the way players' are paid in India's premier franchise cricket competition.

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at â‚¹196 crores ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crores ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his earnings come from his own business investments and endorsements. The RCB team's captain's earnings also consist of the money he earns from BCCI as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore per annum.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth figures.