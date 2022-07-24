Virat Kohli Sends Special Message Amid Criticism For Poor Batting Form: 'I Am Ready To...'

Virat Kohli form has come under severe criticism as a result of which the 33-year-old has come under immense pressure. The former India captain is going through a century drought, having failed to reach the three-figure mark since November 2019. Despite the poor form, Kohli has dropped a strong message regarding his plans to help Team India once he returns to the team.

Virat Kohli eyes Asia Cup and T20 World Cup glory

Kohli was rested for the ongoing tour of West Indies where India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I faceoff. The ex-captain had a disastrous tour of England where he scored scoring just 12 runs in the T20I series and 33 runs in the ODIs.

In lead up to the T20 World Cup in Australia, Team India will be playing in the upcoming Asia Cup which will be taking place in UAE. Star Sports through it's Twitter released a statement from Virat Kohli which said, “My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,”

Kohli is currently spending time with his family and is expected to resume practice on August 1, in preparation for the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 27, while the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 in Australia.

He recently shared an image where he can be seen posing against a backdrop with a motivational quote on it. The quote on the background of the image read "Perspective. What if I fall? Oh but my darling, what if you fly?"

India tour of Zimbabwe

Despite going through poor form, Virat Kohli has the backing of skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management. A fresh report has now emerged that Kohli is likely to feature during India tour of Zimbabwe as selectors wan him to get back to form before the two crucial tournaments.

A report by InsideSport claimed that a member of the selection committee has said that Kohli is expected to be rejuvenated mentally during the ongoing break and get his form back. “But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection.”