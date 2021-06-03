Virat Kohli Set To Win Fans Over After Alyssa Healy's Confession Dating Back To 2005

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricket players of all time that the world has witnessed. The Indian captain has several records to his name and has won millions of accolades from the fans for his brilliant cricketing display throughout the years. Virat Kohli’s belief in his ability became evident when Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy once recalled an encounter with the Indian captain during the year 2005.

Virat Kohli's encounter with Alyssa Healy during his early career days

Alyssa Healy recalled the early encounter with Virat Kohli while featuring in a YouTube video alongside Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Speaking alongside Mitchell Starc, Healy narrated that she was sitting with her Australian teammate Ellyse Perry when a young Indian guy wandered towards them. Healy further recalled that the Indian guy greeted them without introducing himself and then affirmed, “I am the next big thing in Indian cricket.”

Alyssa Healy said that the Indian guy was Virat Kohli and although she has never been able to confirm that story, Healy swore that she had encountered Virat Kohli. This story was later confirmed by Indian spinner R Ashwin through his YouTube channel. R Ashwin said that it was indeed Virat Kohli who introduced himself to Alyssa Healy when she was sitting beside Ellyse Perry.

Ashwin confirms the Virat Kohli encounter with Alyssa Healy

Ashwin recollected that the encounter took place during a quadrangle series tournament where the upcoming superstars of cricket were present. After the series was over, there was a dinner and a get-together during which the encounter took place. At that time, the two Australian cricketers might not have taken Virat Kohli’s words seriously, however, the time has witnessed the belief of the Indian captain come into fruition.

Virat Kohli stats throughout his cricket career

Virat Kohli has gathered some of the most noteworthy stats in cricket ever since. Virat Kohli has played 91 test matches while scoring 7490 runs with an average of 52.4. In the ODI format, he has played 254 matches while scoring 12,169 runs with an average of 59.1. In T20Is, Kohli has played 90 matches while scoring 3159 runs with an average of 52.6.

Virat Kohli stats have seen him get the highest score of unbeaten 254 runs in Test cricket and 183 runs in the ODI format. The Virat Kohli centuries include a total of 70 centuries in international cricket out of 27 came in Test cricket and 43 in the ODIs. Kohli's record also includes 5 centuries in the Indian Premier League.

