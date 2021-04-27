Virat Kohli Sets Another Off-the-field Trend For Others To Follow In Future; Here Is How

The trend of making short videos is growing rapidly in India due to the technological shift taking place. With more and more people turning their focus towards making short videos, the market has completely transformed with MX TakaTak achieving the No.1 status in the country since its launch.Thanks to the rapid rise in the short video-making sector, MX TakaTak recently announced itself as the official short video partner for 7 IPL 2021 teams. In what comes as the biggest news for not only fans but also the brand, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and India's sports icon Virat Kohli has also become part of the platform.

Virat Kohli to individually endorse MX TakaTak

As per the release, Team India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli will not only create fun and exclusive TakaTak Videos but also participate in Hashtag Challenges and lives treams, offering his fans a chance to get a closer look at him off the field as well. Virat Kohli’s social media presence is undoubtedly big and his posts on MX TakaTak will offer his fans insight into the candid moments from his life. Speaking about the collaboration, Virat Kohli said that he is really excited to have joined MX TakaTak as it gives him a new place to share moments from his life and to have authentic conversations with fans across the globe.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be â‚¹688 crore ($93 million) as of the year 2021. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which amounts to â‚¹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Kohli salary figure clocks in at â‚¹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 price is â‚¹17 crore ($2.24 million) from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Virat Kohli IPL 2021 price makes the RCB skipper one of the highest-paid cricketers in the Indian Premier League. He also adds to his net worth through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

IPL 2021 sponsors fight against COVID-19

On Monday, one of the IPL 2021 sponsors, CRED extended their helping and towards the fight against COVID-19 by launching an initiative to source oxygen concentrators across India. The members of CRED can now donate their CRED coins towards buying oxygen concentrators for hospitals and healthcare organizations. CRED has given itself a goal to provide 1 billion litres of oxygen and the app has partnered with the Milaap Foundation to ensure that the contributions reach the hospitals in need.

DC vs RCB live streaming

For the DC vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 27. For DC vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs RCB live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

