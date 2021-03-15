Virat Kohli Sets New Fitness Standards, Keeps Strict Diet Of Organic Food For Breakfast

Virat Kohli's physique and athleticism can be largely attributed to the skipper's strict diet and workout sessions. Virat is arguably one of the fittest cricketers and athletes in the world. In fact, when the batting megastar had become India's captain across all three formats in January 2017, he had revealed how difficult it was for him to compromise on his diet and lifestyle initially, but how it eventually helped him a lot on the field, especially while running between the wickets.

Virat Kohli's love for organic food

Lately, it has been learned that the Indian skipper loves eating organic food. Team India are currently staying at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad for participating in the five-match T20I series that is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium and the staff has informed Republic that Kohli consumes organic egg preparations.

It has been revealed that the Delhi cricketer prefers organic egg preparations, double shot espresso while workout; Patra, and other Gujarati food as of now during his stay in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's strict diet plan

The Indian captain during his Instagram live session with former England skipper as well as good friend Kevin Pietersen last year had revealed why he decided to turn vegan in mid-2018.

He also added that it is because of his better half Anushka Sharma that he decided to ditch eating meat and take up a life of a vegetarian himself. The 32-year-old had cited health reasons behind his dietary change. Kohli claimed that the reason mainly was that his body had become acidic by the start of 2018, which could have caused him more fitness and health issues in the future.

Last summer, the 'Captain Fearless' had told another good friend of his, Sunil Chettri, who also is the current captain of the Indian football team that the biggest transition of his career came in 2015 because of former Royal Challengers Bangalore and India trainer Shanker Basu for his fitness transformation. Kohli had credited Basu when during an Insta live session with Chettri in May last year. During the very same interaction, the batting icon also revealed that his favourite 'cheat meals' would include Delhi's famous Chole Bhature.