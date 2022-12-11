Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Post On 5th Wedding Anniversary; Anushka Sharma Reciprocates

Former India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 11. In order to commemorate the occasion, Kohli wrote a touching message for his wife Anushka Sharma on his official Twitter account. "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart," Kohli captioned his post on the micro-blogging platform. The tweet has garnered nearly 1,40,000 likes since being shared a couple of hours ago.

5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PISyxaDD6S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2022

Anushka also took to her social media handle to mark the day as she shared a series of pictures to show her love for Kohli and celebrate the special occasion. Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. The couple flew out to Italy with their close friends and family members to get married. It was one of the most followed weddings in the country. They were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Kohli scores 72nd century

Kohli is currently in Bangladesh with the Indian national team. He recently took part in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. In the third ODI on Sunday, Kohli smashed a century to bring up his 72nd international hundred, becoming the player with the second-most number of centuries in the world. With the feat, Kohli surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who has 71 centuries to his name. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more centuries than Kohli in international cricket.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first match of the series is scheduled to start on December 14. Kohli will be eager to play in the contest and will be eyeing another hundred as he has not scored a century in red-ball cricket since 2019. Kohli's last Test century had come against Bangladesh during a pink-ball match in Kolkata.

Image: Twitter/ViratKohli