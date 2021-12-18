Last Updated:

IND vs SA Virat Kohli Shares Image From 'Session 1' Of India Test Team Before Series Vs SA; See Pics

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli shared a post with his teammates after their first training session earlier today as they gear up for the IND vs SA tour

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
India vs South Africa

Image: Twitter/ BCCI


Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli shared a post with his teammates after their first training session on Saturday as they gear up for the India vs South Africa Test series that is due to begin on December 26th (Boxing day).

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI too took to Twitter to share a video of some behind the scenes of their session  "How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? On your marks, get set & Footvolley!" the BCCI wrote. In the video, captain Virat Kohli, head-coach Rahul Dravid along with a few other players were seen jogging and then indulging themselves in a game of footvolley.

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul to be vice-captain for Tests in Rohit Sharma's absence

Meanwhile, India will miss their newly-appointed vice-captain Rohit Sharma as he was ruled out of the Tests due to a hamstring injury. India will also be without their two frontline left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel due to injuries.

READ | IND vs SA: Ex-India batting coach names player who 'definitely' has place in playing XI

The BCCI has confirmed that KL Rahul will take over the duties and will act as the deputy to skipper Virat Kohli for the IND vs SA tour. KL Rahul is already the limited-overs vice-captain, serving as deputy to skipper Rohit.

READ | R Ashwin & Pujara argue during footvolley game before IND vs SA Test series; Watch

As for Rohit Sharma's replacement in the squad, the BCCI has named Gujarat opening batter Priyank Panchal, who also led India A in two out of the three four-day matches recently in South Africa.

IND vs SA: Team India Test squad

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs SA: Tour Schedule 

  • 26-30 December 2021: First Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion
  • 03-07 January 2022: Second Test, Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg
  • 11-15 January 2022: Third Test,  Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town
  • 19 January 2022: First ODI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
  • 21 January 2022: Second ODI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
  • 23 January 2022: Third ODI, Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

Image: Twitter/ BCCI

READ | Ashes 2021: Joe Root surpasses massive Sachin Tendulkar milestone in Test cricket
READ | Ashes: Pat Cummins set to play Boxing Day Test after missing 2nd Test due to COVID concern
READ | Ashes: Kevin Pietersen wants England batsman to smack 'off spinner with zero variations'
Tags: India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli, Team India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com