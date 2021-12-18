Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli shared a post with his teammates after their first training session on Saturday as they gear up for the India vs South Africa Test series that is due to begin on December 26th (Boxing day).

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI too took to Twitter to share a video of some behind the scenes of their session "How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? On your marks, get set & Footvolley!" the BCCI wrote. In the video, captain Virat Kohli, head-coach Rahul Dravid along with a few other players were seen jogging and then indulging themselves in a game of footvolley.

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul to be vice-captain for Tests in Rohit Sharma's absence

Meanwhile, India will miss their newly-appointed vice-captain Rohit Sharma as he was ruled out of the Tests due to a hamstring injury. India will also be without their two frontline left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel due to injuries.

The BCCI has confirmed that KL Rahul will take over the duties and will act as the deputy to skipper Virat Kohli for the IND vs SA tour. KL Rahul is already the limited-overs vice-captain, serving as deputy to skipper Rohit.

As for Rohit Sharma's replacement in the squad, the BCCI has named Gujarat opening batter Priyank Panchal, who also led India A in two out of the three four-day matches recently in South Africa.

IND vs SA: Team India Test squad

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs SA: Tour Schedule

26-30 December 2021: First Test , SuperSport Park, Centurion

, SuperSport Park, Centurion 03-07 January 2022: Second Test , Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

, Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg 11-15 January 2022: Third Test , Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

, Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town 19 January 2022: First ODI , Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl 21 January 2022: Second ODI , Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl 23 January 2022: Third ODI, Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

Image: Twitter/ BCCI