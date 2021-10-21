Virat Kohli Shares List Of His Favourite Diwali Sweets On Pinterest; Gives 3 Names

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his Pinterest account to reveal the list of his favourite Diwali sweets. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the country, and people are known to celebrate it lavishly.

People usually carry out pujas, play cards with friends and eat the best of sweets. This year the festival of lights falls on Thursday, November 4.

Virat Kohli reveals his favourite Diwali sweets

Virat Kohli took to his Pinterest account and revealed the list of sweets that he enjoys. The Delhi born batsman said that he likes Ragi Halwa, Besan Ladoo and Jalebi. In the caption, he wished everyone a happy Diwali by writing "Indulge in your favourite sweets and treats this Diwali. The moments which we create with our loved ones is priceless."

Virat Kohli to lead India in final T20 World Cup

India has already revealed its 15-member team for the T20 World Cup 2021, with Virat Kohli leading the squad. Kohli has already announced that this will be the last time when he will lead his side in the short-ball format. Meanwhile, the team will also consist of several other top batters, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant. The team also consists of quality all-rounders such as Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur. The trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Chahar have been included as full-time spinners. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will constitute India's fast bowling attack.

The complete list of players and the reserve team is mentioned below:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Team India's schedule in T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan - October 24 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai

India vs New Zealand - October 31 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai

India vs Afghanistan - November 3 at 7:30 pm IST - Abu Dhabi

India vs B1 - November 5 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai

India vs A2 - November 8 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai