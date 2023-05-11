Virat Kohli Shares Moving Post For Person Who Helped Him 'don Indian Jersey 15 Years Ago'

Former India and Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli is a legend of the game and there is no denying this fact. Poster boy and superstar of global cricket, Virat Kohli has redefined how the sport is meant to be played, be it with his fiery leadership or his emphasis on physical fitness. For over a decade now, the former RCB skipper has worked his magic on the field with the bat in his hands, and with 75* international centuries, Kohli will go down as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Everybody believes in the legend of Virat Kohli.

Even the people who are not so fond of his antics and animated celebrations on the field acknowledge the fact that Virat is a different beast with the bat in his hands and can do the unthinkable consistently. But before the world witnessed a legend in the making, there was one guy that Kohli admits he owes everything to and that his coach Rajkumar Sharma, the man, who molded and shaped Kohli into the 'Chase Master' that he is.

Virat Kohli's heartfelt post for his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma:

For some, sport will always come second so I feel it’s very important to celebrate those who believed in you from day one. I am forever grateful to Rajkumar sir who has not just been a coach to me, but also a mentor who has supported me throughout my journey. I was just a boy who dared to dream but it was your belief that helped me don the Indian jersey 15 years ago. For every bit of advice, every batting lesson, every smack on my head, every pat on my back and for carrying my dream as your own, I want to thank you.

The amount of respect that Virat Kohli has for his coach was very much visible in the game that Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rajkumar Sharma was invited to ring the bell and mark the start of the RCB vs DC game. Before the game, Kohli met his childhood coach and touched his feet to seek his blessings.

For the past couple of years, Kohli's form and his place in the Indian side across formats had become a massive matter of debate, but come 8th September 2022, things changed as the 'Chasemaster' thumped his authority back on the cricketing world with a stellar century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup that was played in the UAE last year. His 71st century was special, not only because the world had to wait for three long years, but because it was a feat that he did not achieve in his 14 years long career. After that, he played one of the greatest T20 innings of all time as he struck a brilliant 82* off 53 deliveries and left Pakistan stunned as he pulled a memorable victory from the jaws of defeat. Even if Virat stopped playing today, he will be content with everything that he has achieved and his coach Rajkumar Sharma can be very proud of the fact that he has groomed and shaped the legend that the world will always look up to.