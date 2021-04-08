Virat Kohli Shares Struggles Of Bio-bubble, Says 'difficult To Keep Yourself Motivated'

Opening up on the challenges faced by players ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli shared how it was difficult for cricketers to keep themselves motivated for a long time, especially being stuck in a bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bio bubble isn't easy, to be honest, or to be a part of as I have said in the recent past as well. Somethings that need to be considered going forward is how many cricket matches you actually play," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter. "You have the same area to roam around and it isn't easy to go through that repetition every time. Things get stale after a while, monotonous as well. So it is very difficult to find ways to keep yourself motivated for a longer period of time," he added. READ | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli gives pep talk after joining Bangalore camp with AB de Villiers

The RCB skipper also agreed that things were much smoother as compared to the previous edition of the IPL where players were still figuring out bio-bubbles and other restrictions amid a delay in the tournament. According to Kohli, cricketers had now become more used to playing in this kind of an environment." Last time we got together way before the tournament started. So things probably were not as smooth as they are now. There is not much worry about whether people are gonna be bowling or batting well," said Kohli.

"They have played a lot of cricket coming into this IPL. And they have gotten used to playing in this environment but as I said having had enough game time in the recent past, certainly gonna help players be more match ready this year than probably would have been the case last time," he added. READ | Virat Kohli shares emotional, "Life Changing" experience of fatherhood ahead of MI vs RCB

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 in Chennai. For the opening match, RCB will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

(With Agency Inputs)