Virat Kohli Shatters Ponting's Record, Betters Tendulkar's Feat Despite Missing Out On 100

Prolonging the wait for his 71st century, Team India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 56 on Tuesday as he stepped onto the MCA to face England in the last leg of the tour. Kohli, who returned to form in the T20 series, looked on song from ball one but miscued flick saw the Indian skipper end his stay at the crease. However, known for his knack to smash records, the Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap with his gritty knock that staged the base for the Indian innings.

With his knock of 56 on Tuesday, Kohli became the fastest to score 10,000 international runs across formats on home soil thrashing the previous record held by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The Indian skipper achieved the feat as he notched up his 61st ODI half-century. Kohli now has 10002 runs in international cricket on home soil in 195 innings at an average of 61.74.

While Australia's Ricky Ponting had taken 219 innings to score 10000 runs across formats on home soil, Kohli has breached the mark in 195 games bettering the record held by batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as well. The Master Blaster had taken 223 innings to reach the milestone. Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and Jacques Kallis are the only other cricketers to have registered more than 10000 runs in international cricket on home soil.

Krishna, Thakur bring India back

Just as England looked to cruise past India's 317 seamlessly, debutant Prasidh Krishna struck twice quickly to bring the Men in Blue back in the game. The young speedster, who was thrashed by English openers early in the second innings, staged an impressive comeback as he dismissed Jason Roy just four runs short of a half-century. In his very next over, Krishna returned to dismiss star all-rounder Ben Stokes while he was just at 1.

Similarly, Shardul Thakur also helped turnaround the game from India's return to holding the pole position as he grabbed three quick wickets. Thakur first dismissed Johnny Bairstow depriving him of a well-deserved century. He then went on to account for skipper Eoin Morgan before dismissing dangerous Jos Buttler.

Fastest fifty on debut for Krunal

Two years after making his international debut in T20Is, Krunal Pandya received his maiden ODI cap on Tuesday as India stepped onto the field to face England in the last leg of the tour. Coming off a huge loss with his father's demise, the senior Pandya looked anything but shaken as he stormed the MCA stadium, taking the attack to the English bowlers. Wasting no time, Krunal struck three consecutive boundaries off Tom Curran, announcing his arrival in the 50-over format.

The debutant went on to play a scintillating knock alongside KL Rahul who also found his lost touch and regained confidence with some brilliant shots. Registering a 28-ball fifty, Krunal Pandya on Tuesday, created a record of smashing the fastest ODI 50 on debut in international cricket. The middle-order batsman who smashed 7 fours and 2 sixes, raised his bat in glory towards the sky, as a tribute to his late father, to whom he also dedicated his fierce knocks in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

