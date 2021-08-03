Virat Kohli Sheds Light On Team's 'relentless' Preparations Ahead Of India Vs England Test

India is all set to play against England on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The India vs England Test series will mark the beginning of the second ICC World Test Championship. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that it takes immense hard work, dedication and agility for a team to play five Test Matches in a series. The Indian Cricket team always looks to stay in the game till the end and chase the win even if they end up losing the match.

Sports takes loads of mental effort, even for the strongest and toughest player

'It takes relentless madness and pursuit of excellence every day over a series of five Tests. To tell yourself that I want to do the hard work and I want to get in situations which are tough in every Test match every day over a series of five Tests. You have to be ready for that workload and that mental load,' said Kohli in an interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports.

Playing matches under the COVID-19 restrictions have added another dimension of mental pressure as the bio-bubble restricts everyone’s activity during the entirety of a series. This is one of the reasons why the ECB relaxed norms in the fortnight leading to the India vs England Test.

“For me, personally it means nothing more than winning a test series anywhere in the world. For me, these things are not anecdotes or milestones in my career. For Indian cricket, it will be a huge thing but this culture is dearer to me. I will do everything in my ability, even if we lose a Test match, I want us to go for the win and not surrender and save a Test match. For me, that is not acceptable,” he added. India vs England matches has always brought together the enthusiasm of both the cricket crazy nations.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja shine in practice match

Indian players have been shedding sweat in their preparations which were clearly evident in the India vs County Select XI where KL Rahul hit 101 runs, Ravindra Jadeja hit 75 and 50 runs in the first and second innings respectively. On the bowling part, Umesh Yadav became the top Indian wicket-taker with 3 wickets. India previously lost the first-ever ICC World Test Championship and handed the Test mace over to New Zealand back in June 2021. Experts believe the Test Championship has proved to attract more people towards enjoying test cricket again. It is more than obvious that the popularity of the traditional format of Cricket is on its way to reach the pinnacle soon.

(ANI)

