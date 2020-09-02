Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes For Delhi & India Teammate Ishant Sharma

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma turned 32 on Wednesday, with several players taking to social media to wish the fast bowler. Ishant Sharma is currently in Dubai, where he is training for the IPL 2020 with the Delhi Capitals. The player, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, shared a picture of himself training outdoors ahead of the competition. The bowler has been one of the mainstays in the Indian Test team, having picked up 297 wickets in 97 matches for the country in the longest format.

Ishant Sharma birthday: Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan wish cricketer

Taking to social media, Indian captain Virat Kohli was the first major cricketer with a Ishant Sharma birthday wish. The RCB captain, who has been training outdoors ahead of the IPL 2020 as well, shared two pictures featuring the duo. In the first picture, Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen laughing, which is from their earlier days together. Another picture shared by the batsman captures them animatedly celebrating a Test wicket. Virat Kohli, while wishing Ishant Sharma, wrote that he hopes the bowler has a wonderful and successful year ahead. Ishant Sharma was quick to reply to the birthday wish, as he thanked his captain for the gesture.

Happy birthday bro @ImIshant 👏 Looking forward to a great season with you 😃 pic.twitter.com/fLthrxxY9c — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 2, 2020

Many happy returns of the day bro. Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award too 👏 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/SFp9Drwwop — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2020

Ishant Sharma’s Delhi Capitals teammates also took to social media to make their birthday wishes. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, while sharing a picture of the two of them high fiving each other, wished the cricketer tweeting that he is looking forward to a great IPL 2020 season with the bowler. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer shared a similar picture as well, as he congratulated Ishant Sharma on the Arjuna Award while expressing his excitement at the upcoming IPL 2020.

Many other cricketers wished Ishant Sharma on his birthday as well. While former cricketer Mohammad Kaif called Ishant Sharma the 'Rajdhani Express' for his fast bowling skills, Umesh Yadav tweeted that he is looking forward to playing against the cricketer in IPL 2020.

To bowl fast for 13 years, you don't just need long legs and flowing hair. You need a big heart like Ishant Sharma. Rajdhani Express, always reliable, always on time. Happy Birthday Lambu. pic.twitter.com/GqiqI7P0NJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 2, 2020

Fans post Ishant Sharma birthday messages

In addition to the player’s teammates, cricket fans also took to social media to wish the cricketer. Several fans shared some of the best bowling performances by the bowler, including the cricketer’s match-winning spell at Lord’s in 2014. During the Test, the bowler took registered his best-ever figures of 7/74 against England. On the occasion birthday, a fan also shared a hilarious meme which showed the funny expressions made by Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli during a Test match against Australia. Many fans also paid a tribute to the bowler’s bowling prowess, praising him for his consistency and longevity in international cricket.

Happy Birthday @ImIshant 🎉



My favorite Ishant Sharma moment 🤭 pic.twitter.com/1tG8t4Evww — Jeet (@Subhrajeet_vk18) September 2, 2020

Image Courtesy: Ishant Sharma Instagram