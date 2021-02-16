Virat Kohli Shines In Second Innings Again With Top Knock Of 62 In Chennai: WATCH

Team India's all-formats captain, Virat Kohli, has also established himself as a prolific run-scorer. While the player has a superlative record in white-ball cricket, his contribution becomes even more crucial for the side in the longer format. After a rare failure in the first innings of the India vs England 2nd Test match, the superstar batsman made a thumping comeback with a gutsy half-century under pressure in the subsequent innings.

India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli makes amends with a clinical half-century

Virat Kohli was undone by a ripper from Moeen Ali on the opening day of the Test match and was surprisingly dismissed without troubling the scorers. The player successfully silenced his critics with a gritty performance when India batted again. The hosts were in deep waters as none of their top-order batsmen were able to convert their starts.

The tricky wicket made it even more challenging for the batters to survive. Virat Kohli batted exceedingly well under difficult conditions. The England spinners were making the most of the spin-friendly conditions at the Chepauk. The 32-year-old countered the opposition bowlers with his astute defence toiled hard in the middle for 149 deliveries.

Virat Kohli's knock helped India steady the ship after a shaky start. The skipper contributed with 62 crucial runs and also orchestrated a stellar 96-run partnership with R Ashwin. Apart from Kohli's half-century, it was R Ashwin who starred with the bat and piled up his fifth Test century.

Virat Kohli career stats in Tests

The Virat Kohli career stats, especially in Test cricket, makes for a staggering read. Across 89 Test matches for India since his debut back in 2011, the cricketer has aggregated has 7,463 runs. His highest score remains the 254* he scored against South Africa in 2019. Kohli holds a prolific average of 52.93. He has registered 27 Test centuries and 7 double centuries in red-ball cricket.

India vs England live streaming information

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the India vs England cricket matches. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. At the time of writing this report, England need 366 more runs to win the game, whereas India are just 3 wickets away from registering a crucial victory.

