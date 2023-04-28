India is scheduled to face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship on 7th June at the Oval in London. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) already announced a strong 15-man squad for the summit clash with Suryakumar Yadav making way for a rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane. Ahead of the high-voltage Test match, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri stated that he feels Virat Kohli should be an option to lead India if Rohit Sharma somehow doesn't make it there.

Virat led India to the number one rank in his tenure and is currently the most successful Test captain of the men in blue.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain took the reign from Mahendra Singh Dhoni who bid adieu to the longest format back in 2014. Rohit's captaincy has been under scrutiny and with the ICC Cricket World Cup approaching very fast the Mumbai Indians skipper is expected to be under huge pressure.

Ravi Shastri makes massive Virat Kohli claim

India lost the WTC final to New Zealand in 2021 under Virat's leadership and the onus will be on Rohit to put things into the right places. In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Shastri insisted Virat Kohli should be the stand-in captain if something untoward things happen ahead of the WTC final.

"If it's for a major game like that, then yes. I mean, you want Rohit to be fit as he is the captain of the side. In case of unforeseen circumstances, definitely I will look in that direction."

He also admitted that the 34-year-old should have been given the mantle when Jasprit Bumrah captained the side in Birmingham Test in the absence of Rohit who had contracted Covid at that time.

"Once Rohit was injured, I thought Virat would be asked. If I was still there, I would have asked. I'm not sure Rahul (Dravid) would have done the same thing, I haven't spoken to him. I would have recommended to the board as it's only fair if he leads because he is part of the team that is leading 2-1 in the series."

He further added, "That's the feeling I got as opposed to last year when we were discussing 'does he need a break?' He seemed to have the burden of the whole world on his shoulders. Now, he is refreshing. You feel that enthusiasm, passion for the game.

"The energy and enjoyment has come back, which for me was the best thing to see. You might get runs or you may not, but when you see someone with the passion and drive, it's good, especially a player of his quality."