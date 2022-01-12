Virat Kohli Shows His Frustration At Mayank As Fielding Error Costs India 4 Runs; WATCH

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli revealed his frustrations at Mayank Agarwal after a fielding error by the 30-year old resulted in the side conceding a boundary.

With the India vs South Africa series currently tied at 1-1, the stakes are high for the Kohli-led side as a win in the deciding Test could help them register their first Test series win in South Africa.

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli shows his frustration against Mayank

Considering that Team India have an opportunity to script history in South Africa, they cannot afford to make any errors, especially in the field. Although Mayank Agarwal did well to get to the ball near the boundary ropes, he seems to have made a rookie mistake, as seen in the video below. The 30-year old seems to have kept hold of the ball for a long time near the boundary ropes instead of releasing it earlier.

What do you make of that effort? Or Kohli's reaction? Or Gavaskar's reaction on the reaction? pic.twitter.com/rNyAmVM7TG — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 12, 2022

Following Agarwal's fielding error, Team India Test captain Virat Kohli can be seen revealing his frustration as he raises both his arms almost in disbelief. After the 30-year old's mistake in the deep, Sunil Gavaskar also stated on commentary that Mayank had the ball for a few seconds in his hand, due to which he could have easily flicked it away. Since he did not do so, Gavaskar believes Kohli had a right to be disappointed.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Cricket buffs interested in watching the third and final India vs South Africa Test match can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the series. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match is currently taking place at Newlands Cricket Ground from January 11-15, with live coverage beginning at 2:00 PM IST every day.