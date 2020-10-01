Virat Kohli Sings And Dances In Special Bangalore Karaoke Bonding Session; Watch Video

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore defeated Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai in a thrilling Super Over in the 10th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The match was contested at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Bangalore’s win was their second of the season and they are currently placed at No.4 on the updated Dream11 points table. Ahead of their upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture against Rajasthan, the Bangalore players were seen engaging in a special bonding session as evidenced from a video the franchise shared on their social media accounts on Wednesday, September 30.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated Dream11 points table

Take a look at where the 8 teams stand after Match 12 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0b0dzXhRAf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Virat Kohli's Slow Start; Confident About Upcoming Games

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and co. enjoy a karaoke night ahead of game against Rajasthan

On September 30, the Bangalore franchise shared a four-minute video of their team having fun with a game of volleyball in the swimming pool and a karaoke session later that same night. During the karaoke session, captain Virat Kohli himself sang a few lines of the popular Punjabi song Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Ki. He was also accompanied by his teammates Navdeep Saini and Gurkeerat Singh Mann during the same. Additionally, Virat Kohli was also seen performing some Bhangra moves, much to the delight of his fans.

A fun game of pool volleyball and a karaoke night, the Royal Challengers embrace the bonding sessions on rest days with plenty of smiles and laughter.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GJqPT4ckB0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 30, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad Enjoy Quality Downtime After Quarantine

Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Virat Kohli and co. will now go up against Steve Smith-led Bangalore on October 3 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

🚨 DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule 🚨



It’s time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the 2️⃣1️⃣st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai! 🤩🤩



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! 🥳#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Has Major Demand From Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad After Super Over Win Vs Mumbai; Watch Video

Also Read | Dream11 IPL Points Table: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Move From 7th To 3rd After Super Over Win

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 team Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.