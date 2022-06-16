The Indian Test squad members have left for England to take part in a bilateral series, which is scheduled to begin on July 1. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared pictures of the Indian players boarding the flight to England. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Jasprit Bumrah are among the players who are part of the Indian contingent that has left for England on Thursday.

KL Rahul, who was named vice-captain of the Test squad, will miss the England series due to an injury. Rahul sustained an injury ahead of the first T20I encounter against South Africa last week. He was promptly transferred to Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy to rehabilitate from his injury. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will now be captain Rohit Sharma's deputy for the bilateral series against England.

India and England will play a one-off Test before facing off in three Twenty20 Internationals and as many ODIs. The one-off Test is part of a five-match series between India and England that took place between August and September last year. Team India was forced to leave England following the conclusion of the fifth Test match due to the discovery of COVID-19 cases within the camp. After that, the fifth match was postponed until 2022. The series is currently 2-1 in favour of India.

The lone Test match is set to take place between July 1 and July 5. The three-match T20I series starts on July 7 and concludes on July 10. The one-day international series will take place from July 12 to July 17. A lot has changed for both the teams since they squared off in the Test series last year. Both teams have new captains in the form of Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes and also new coaches in Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum.

India's squad for England Test

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI