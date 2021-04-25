Virat Kohli steals Anushka Sharma's 'favourite accessory' since birth of daughter Vamika

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was recently seen sporting daughter Vamika's burp cloth, which Anushka Sharma had dubbed as her "favourite accessory" in February. Kohli's fellow teammate Sanjay Pahal shared a picture with the Indian captain and his wife Anushka Sharma, where the right-handed batsman was seen with Vamika's burp cloth resting on his shoulder. Kohli was seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with the burp cloth on his left shoulder.

Anushka Sharma had shared a picture on February 7, a month after her daughter's birth, where she was seen with the burp cloth on her shoulder. "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!" Anushka had captioned the post. Now, Kohli was seen with the same cloth resting on his shoulder, indicating he had just completed his duties with Vamika before posing for the picture at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, where RCB is based for its next few games of IPL 2021.

The Band Baaja Baaraat actress gave birth to a baby girl in January, whom the couple has named Vamika. While Anushka is busy shooting for her film projects and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli is riding high on confidence with four out of four wins in IPL 2021 and is playing his fifth game against Chennai today. Kohli will be looking to capitalise on his team's form and help RCB win the first-ever IPL title, which his fans would definitely like to see happen this season.

RCB vs CSK

Kohli's RCB lost the toss against Chennai Super Kings and was asked to field first at Wankhede. CSK is currently cruising at 68/0 in 8 overs with both openers looking good with the bat at the time of writing this story. Both Kohli and Dhoni made two changes in their playing XI before coming in the game. While RCB bring in Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini, CSK includes Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo.

(Image Credit: Anushka Sharma/SanjayPahal/Instagram)

