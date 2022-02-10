Virat Kohli Steals Hearts With Special Reaction After Decisive Catch In 2nd ODI; Watch

On Wednesday, during the second One-Day International against the West Indies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, former India captain Virat Kohli took a spectacular catch. The catch came at a vital moment and completely transformed the game's outcome in India's favour. Kohli's catch forced West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith to return to the pavilion.

The incident occurred in the 45th over, when skipper Rohit Sharma entrusted Washington Sundar with the ball. Sundar delivered as he took the wicket of Smith, who was attempting to reduce the run rate by trying to hit big to the leg side. Smith, however, failed to connect from the middle of his bat and the ball went straight to Kohli, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket at the time.

Kohli made no mistakes, completing Smith's dismissal with a superb catch. Kohli's response after catching the ball indicated that it was a difficult catch to make. Kohli was seen smiling at his teammates after catching the ball, indicating how difficult the effort was. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Kohli's reaction after he took the catch.

Remember the consequences if it was dropped.

Even Kohli sleep for a bit in the ground after realising it. — Gokul G Nair ©️ (@GokulGN13142468) February 9, 2022

That's a beautiful catch in long on... #Kohli — Vishal Parmar (@VishalP53590357) February 9, 2022

Absolutely stunning Catch — Dnyandeo Walunj (@WalunjDnyandeo) February 9, 2022

King kohli king on field 🔥 — Hÿpeř Ram (@HpeRam1) February 9, 2022

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

As far as the second ODI is concerned, India won the game by 44 runs to seal the three-match series. Earlier in the game, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. India posted a total of 237 runs on the back of some brilliant batting by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The duo forged a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket and helped India come out of a difficult situation, where at one point the home side was three wickets down for just 43 runs.

KL Rahul was dismissed in an unfortunate way as he was run out for 49 runs by Akeal Hosein and Shai Hope. Yadav went on to score 64 off 83 balls before being dismissed by Fabian Allen. Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda contributed with the bat towards the backend of the innings to help India post 237/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Indian bowlers led by Prasidh Krishna bowled West Indies out for 193 runs. The West Indies top-order faltered yet again as they failed to put up runs on the board and most of the scoring was then left to the lower-order to do. Shamrah Brooks top-scored for the Caribbean side as he scored 44 runs before being dismissed by Deepak Hooda. Krishna registered a bowling figure of 4-12 in 9 overs and was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Image: BCCI

