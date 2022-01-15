Virat Kohli Steps Down As Team India's Test Skipper Post Series Defeat To South Africa

After Team India's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series, Virat Kohli shockingly announced his decision to step down as the captain of the side.

Earlier last year, Kohli stepped down as the skipper of the T20I side before he was unceremoniously also stripped off the captaincy of the ODI side.

Virat Kohli relinquishes captaincy from Test format

Virat Kohli's statement announcing his decision to step down as Team India's skipper from the Test format reads:

Its been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team. I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.

BCCI lauds outgoing Test skipper Kohli: 'He took Test team to unprecedented heights'

Reacting to the development, BCCI took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate the outgoing skipper for his contributions and leadership qualities that helped the Test team conquer unprecedented heights. BCCI in their Tweet mentioned that Kohli led India in 68 matches and has sealed his name as the most successful skipper with 40 wins.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Image: PTI