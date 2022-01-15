Virat Kohli Steps Down From Test Captaincy, Syed Kirmani Dubs It As 'chickening Out'

Moments after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Indian cricket team's Test skipper, veteran cricketer Syed Kirmani on Saturday dubbed it as 'chickening out' of a bad series.

Kohli announced his decision a day after India's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series. Earlier last year, the 33-year old had also stepped down as the captain of the T20I side before being unceremoniously stripped off as the skipper of the ODI side last month.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, a clearly 'unhappy' Kirmani said," I'm not entirely happy with it. He is chickening out from the entire scenario for having lost a series in South Africa. This is where he needs to build up his strength, he needs to push where the morale hit them, he has inspire himself & motivate himself." "Just because you lose the series, that does not mean you step down from the captaincy. You are more experienced. Do you want to be called a loser or what?" he asked.

Further, the legendary Indian cricketer added that Virat Kohli had been a morale booster to the Indian Test side with his aggressive attitude on the field and opined that Kohli should continue to lead the side in the longer format of the game. Syed Kirmani said that Virat Kohli should continue to be a role model for the youngsters on the side and that he shouldn't 'chicken' out after losing the series to South Africa.

"He has been a great morale booster to the side with his aggressive expressions on the field & otherwise also. My impression is that he should continue as the Test captain and as a role model. He should motivate the youngsters. He has been a role model, I'm sure. But he should continue as the Test skipper and not give up like this," Syed Kirmani opined, speaking to Republic TV exclusively after Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper.

Virat Kohli steps down as Team India's Test captain

Below is Virat Kohli's complete statement where he has revealed his decision to step down as Team India's Test captain:

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up on any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

