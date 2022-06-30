Virat Kohli Stops To Give Cameraman A Death Stare, Pranks Him Later In Viral Video; Watch

Virat Kohli warmed up for the Edgbaston Test with a fine half-century during the warm-up fixture against Leicestershire. Despite being under pressure to play a big knock, Virat Kohli has not lost his sense of humour. Besides intense nets sessions, Kohli had always enjoyed some of his lighter moments both on and off the field.

India tour of England: Virat Kohli death stare at the cameraman

Ahead of the England vs India one-off Test the official Twitter handle of Edgbaston shared a video in which Virat Kohli can be seen walking out of a practice session, alongside Shubman Gill. The duo were making their way back from practice, with a steward giving them company and also a cameraman following.

Midway through their walk, Kohli stops, and gives a death stare at the cameraman, before changing his expression in a fraction of a second as he smiled and shouts a friendly, 'What's up!' The video shared by Edgbaston's official Twitter handle referred to Kohli as 'King' which has gone viral all over social media.

Virat Kohli has been unable to score a single hundred since November 2019 but Dravid dismissed has backed the former skipper's contribution to the team ahead of the Edgbaston Test. While speaking about Kohli, Dravid said, "As players, you go through these phases and I don't think you need the motivation to be very honest with you and I think in Virat's case it is nothing to do with lack of motivation or desire. Obviously, the standards that he has set, people only see hundreds as a success but for me, from a coach's perspective, we want contributions from him -- match-winning contributions, whether it is a 50 or a 60,"

Virat Kohli Test career

Speaking of Virat Kohli Test career, the cricketer played his first Test on the India tour of West Indies back in 2011 at Kingston. Since then the former skipper completed 100 Tests for India, scoring over 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game. He completed a century of appearances earlier this year when India hosted Sri Lanka in Mohali. The 33-year-old has played 101 Tests in his career so far, scoring 8,043 runs at an average of 49.95 with the highest score of an unbeaten 254.