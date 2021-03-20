Virat Kohli Subtly Warns IPL 2021 Opponents, Provides MASSIVE Update On RCB Batting Order

India trounced England by 36 runs in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. In doing so, the hosts managed to clinch the India vs England T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue were clinical in the series-decider as their batsmen posted a massive total of 224/2 in their 20 overs wheres bowlers restricted England to 188/8.

Virat Kohli to open in IPL for RCB team 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was pretty pleased with the team's performance, something which he spoke in length about during the post-match presentation with Harsha Bhogle. During the chat, the veteran commentator asked him about the decision to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma and if he would continue to open for India in future.

Responding to the same, Virat Kohli revealed that he will open for India in the near future. He added that India have a solid and reliable middle-order now which is why he is going to open alongside Rohit Sharma. According to Kohli, the two best players in the team should get to play the maximum number of balls in T20 cricket because when one of them gets going, the batsman can cause extreme damage to the opposition.

Kohli also expressed his desire to partner Rohit Sharma at the top saying that when one of them is in, the guys at the other end feel confident, which is why he'd like it to continue. Moreover, Kohli also revealed that he is going to open in the IPL for RCB team 2021, thus sending out a warning to the IPL 2021 opponents. Kohli's decision to open in IPL 2021 could be a trial to see if he fits perfectly in the opener's role ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 that is slated to be played in India later this year.

India vs England T20I series recap

Ahead of the fifth T20I, the T20I series between the two giants was evenly poised at 2-2. While England won the first and the third T20I, India made remarkable comebacks to win the second and the fourth T20I. Despite trailing in the series on two occasions, India managed to clinch the series 3-2. This is the visitors' second series loss on the current tour as they also lost the Test series 3-1. India and England will now compete in a three-match ODI series which will be played in Pune starting March 23.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER