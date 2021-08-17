Virat Kohli Surpasses Clive Lloyd To Be Listed Among Most Successful Test Captains

Virat Kohli became the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev (1986), and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2014) to register a Test win at the 'Mecca of Cricket Lord's as Team India outplayed England by a mammoth 151 runs in the second Test match on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

By the virtue of this win, Virat Kohli also joined the elite list of captains in Test cricket history as he surpassed the legendary Clive Lloyd.

England vs India: Virat Kohli surpasses Clive Lloyd post team's historic win in Lord's Test

Skipper Virat Kohli has now become the fourth-most successful captain in the history of red-ball cricket. After India's convincing win in the Lord's Test, Kohli surpassed the West Indies' two-time World Cup-winning captain, Clive Lloyd with his 37th Test win and now, is just behind two of Australia's iconic captains Steve Waugh as well as Ricky Ponting and ex-South African skipper Graeme Smith.

Waugh (41) and, Ponting (48) occupy the third and second positions respectively while Graeme Smith takes the 'Numero Uno' spot with 53 Test wins under his belt.

England vs India: Kohli & Co. outclass the hosts on Day 5

Day 5 began on a horrendous note for India as they lost their last recognised batsman Rishabh Pant when he was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Ollie Robinson early on. However, the tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah helped the visitors stage a remarkable comeback despite the English bowlers resorting to bouncer barrage.

Shami scored a vital half-century (56*) and Bumrah played a great supporting knock of 34*. The duo added an unbeaten 89 run-stand for the ninth-wicket before Kohli declared the Indian innings thereby setting the hosts a stiff target of 272 runs.

England in reply were reduced to 1/2 as both their openers were dismissed within the first two overs. The onus was on skipper Joe Root to save the Test match for his team and he tried his level best to keep England in the contest but that was not to be as he was dismissed for 33 when Bumrah an induced an outside edge from his bat with his opposite number Virat Kohli completing a simple catch at first slip.

Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler then scored a vital 25 but found no support from the middle and lower order as the Indian bowlers proved to be too good for them. In the end, Mohammed Siraj castled the number 11 batsman James Anderson as England were skittled for just 120 with more than eight overs left in the day's play.

Man of the match today

Opening batsman KL Rahul was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 129 in the first innings.