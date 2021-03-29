Virat Kohli Surprised At Bhuvi Missing Man Of The Series Title; Vaughan & Manjrekar Agree

India on Sunday in a thrilling contest defeated England by 7 runs in the final of 3 matches one-day series and won the series by 2-1. In a narrow win for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar yet again showcased his bowling masterclass and dismissed both the in-form opener of England - Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in his first spell of bowling and ended the match with an economy rate of 4.20. Bhuvneshwar in his 10 overs gave only 42 runs and took 3 important wickets. However, he was neither chosen as player of the match, nor he was conferred with the title of player of the series. This surprised India's skipper Virat Kohli. Later, England's former captain Michael Vaughn too backed Virat Kohli and asked why Bhuvaneshwar was not given 'player of the series title'?

After dismissing both Bairstow and Roy in his first spell, India's bowling spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost took Ben Stokes's wicket, however, Hardik Pandya dropped his catch. Ultimately, India won the match in the last over with Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again showcasing his bowling masterclass after returning from the injury.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one bowler of India, England failed to attack and dominate in the entire series. However, he was not chosen as the man of the series. English opener Jonny Bairstow was crowned man of the series and this not only surprised Indian skipper Virat Kohli, but also many cricket experts.

Following this, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan too raised this question. Vaughan on his Twitter handle asked that how Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not given man of the series title? Earlier, during the T20 series, Vaughan had called Bhuvneshwar India's 'most skillful bowler'.

Not only Vaughan, India's former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on his Twitter handle said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the player of the match for him.

Bhuvi player of the match for me. With Shardul having another match winning impact on the game. Batsmen did superbly but you still felt against this Eng side chasing under lights, India did not have enough runs on the board. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 28, 2021

Losing the toss again, Virat Kohli and Co. were invited to bat first by England's stand-in captain Jos Butler. In response, India started relatively well as compared to the previous two matches of the ODI series. Dhawan and Rohit stitched a hundred-run partnership, however, Rohit was outfoxed on a googly bowled by English leg-spinner Adil Rashid. Rohit played an inning of 37 runs off 37 balls with the help of 6 boundaries. On the other hand, Dhawan scored 67 runs off 56 balls with the help of 10 boundaries

The departure of Rohit gave England a chance to come back in the match and so, the visitors started taking wickets back-to-back. However, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya stabilised the Indian inning and stitched 99 runs partnership of the match after Rohit and Dhawan. Carrying his good form from the second ODI, Rishabh Pant yet again played an explosive knock of 78 runs off 62 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 4 sixes. Hardik Pandya also showcased his clean-hitting ability and played an aggressive inning of 64 runs off 44 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 4 sixes.

However, England made a strong comeback when Sam Curran dismissed dangerous-looking Rishabh Pant before the start of death overs. In fact, England bundled India before the 50 overs quota at 329 runs. At that particular moment, fans thought India might have been short by 30-40 runs seeing English batsmen's form.

With the long series of India and England is over, all eyes on IPL 2021 which is slated to take place from April 9.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/PTI/AP/Facebook-Michael Vaughan)