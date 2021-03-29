Virat Kohli Sweats It Out After Successful England Series, Says There Are 'no Rest Days'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli means business even after his team's successful outings in the recently-concluded all-format home bilateral series against England where the Men In Blue registered wins in all three formats.

Now, the focus shifts towards the IPL 2021 that gets underway in less than two weeks' time i.e. on April 9 where the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with the defending champions and five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

'No rest days'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the batting megastar posted a video of him sweating on the treadmill during the latest gym session and wrote that are no rest days as it is all about speed from here on.

After the conclusion of the IPL on May 30, the Indian team led by 'Captain Fearless' will hardly have any time to recover from a grueling season as they will be on their way to England to face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. The one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket will be contested at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton between 18-22 June.

ABD motivates Virat

Meanwhile, VK's RCB team-mate as well as good friend AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that he is loving the captain's form after which 'Mr.360' added that he is all packed to join the three-time finalists for the 14th edition of the marquee tournament.

Loving the form @imVkohli .. I’m all packed to join the team pic.twitter.com/6rBIV3T3EH — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 29, 2021

India clinch the ODI series

Chasing a stiff target of 330, England were under pressure as they lost both their openers before the third over and just when it looked like and at 95/4, it seemed as if the visitors would run out of fire & brimstone but, Dawid Malan (50), and, Liam Livingstone (36) added 87 runs for the fifth-wicket stand before both were dismissed in quick succession. However, middle-order batsman Sam Curran took the attack to the Indian bowlers by playing a counter-attacking knock and single-handedly look to take his team past the finish line.

With 19 needed off the final two overs and a well-set Curran still out in the middle, it looked like a cakewalk for the current top-ranked ODI side. However, Hardik Pandya (49th), and 'Yorker King' T Natarajan (50th) bowled well and contained the English batsmen as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 322/9 from their 50 overs.

