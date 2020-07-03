Virat Kohli Performs Incredible Power Snatch While Listening To THIS Punjabi Song; Watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to his Instagram handle and flaunted his muscle power as he lifted some extensive weights. With no cricket, Kohli has been keeping himself active and has been following his fitness regime as he spends time at home amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Which is the one exercise that Kohli would do every day? Well, it would be pumping iron according to the video he has shared. "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do every day, this would be it. Love the power snatch," he captioned the video. On Thursday, Kohli added a twist to Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups and added a clap to it. Watch the video below —

While celebrities have always flaunted their workout playlist, Virat Kohli's gym song also became the topic of discussion among the fans. The skipper was seen working out with Punjabi track'Tu Hi Ah' playing in the background. PropheC's song has crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

Recently, Virat showed he was a proud husband, praising Anushka Sharma’s production skills in recent days amid her break from acting. The Indian Cricket Captain has been impressed by his wife’s choice of projects as he backed her ventures Paatal Lok and Bulbbul which have been lauded and became a talking point. However, it is still seeing his ladylove on the big screen which stirs overwhelming feelings for the Team Indian player.

