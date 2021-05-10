Virat Kohli Takes 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Message For Fans Amid Relief Effort

Virat Kohli, along with actor-wife Anushka Sharma, recently came out with an initiative to aid COVID-19 relief efforts across the nation. The Indian cricket captain has also appealed to all his fans to get inoculated against Coronavirus as the nation is currently battling the second wave. The 32-year-old announced that he took his first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Virat Kohli takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Virat was dressed casually, with a face mask and glasses, when he went to receive his vaccine dose. The cricketer posted the photo on his Instagram stories. He urged his fans and followers to take the vaccine dose as soon as it is possible for them, along with the message to ‘stay safe.’

The skipper's teammate and fellow Delhite, Shikhar Dhawan, and Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane too had received the vaccine dose recently. Team coach Ravi Shastri, legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were among the other cricketers who have taken the vaccine dose.

Virat and Anushka recently collected Rs 3.6 crore in less than 24 hours, donating Rs 2 crore themselves, for COVID-19 relief fundraiser. He had stated that he was 'overwhelmed with the response' as they achieved 50 per cent of the target soon. "Let’s keep fighting to meet our target and help the country," he wrote.

The couple also extended their gratitude to the healthcare and frontline workers for their spirit and dedication amid the dangers of the pandemic.

"I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers, they put their lives at risk to save ours, for this we are in awe of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times and helped each other in every possible way. India is grateful to have heroes like you, Jai Hind," he added.

On the professional front, Virat is all set to lead India for the World Test Championship final against New Zeland at Southampton on June 18. The team is also scheduled to play 5 Tests against England in England.

The cricketer was leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League before it was called off indefinitely as numerous cricketers tested COVID-19 positive. He played a couple of impressive knocks and also ensured that his side stayed in the top 3 in the table

