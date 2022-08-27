Virat Kohli Takes A Leaf From Glenn Maxwell's Book, Hits Chahal For A Reverse Sweep; WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who is known for playing orthodox cricket, was seen hitting a reverse sweep in the nets on Friday while training for the Asia Cup. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Kohli was seen playing the Glenn Maxwell shot against his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. The video shows Kohli running to Chahal to give him a fist bump after hitting him for a reverse sweep.

Both Kohli and Chahal are part of the Indian squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. The six-team tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday with a clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. India are slated to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The Indian team took to the field last night to practice for the big-ticket clash against its western neighbours. Take a look at the video where Kohli hits Chahal for a reverse sweep.

Meanwhile, Kohli is also set to achieve a huge milestone during the upcoming Asia Cup. If Kohli plays in the first game against Pakistan, which is most likely, he will become the first Indian to play 100 matches in all three formats. Kohli has so far played 99 T20Is for the country and has scored 3308 runs. Kohli will also look to regain his form during the match as he has not scored a century since 2019.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. However, due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the island nation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) moved the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India will enter the competition as defending champion having won both editions of the Asia Cup since 2016. This year is the second time the tournament will be held in T20 format. The first time Asia Cup was held in T20 format was in 2016. India is the only side to have won the competition in both formats.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Image: Twitter/@crickohli18