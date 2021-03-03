Virat Kohli Takes Dig At Media Houses For Portraying Indian Spinning Pitches In Poor Light

Indian captain Virat Kohli addressed the media on Wednesday, i.e. a day before the series-deciding fourth Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The previous game of the series played at the venue ended within two days as India romped to a 10-wicket win late on Day 2. The Ahmedabad track drew much flak from cricket experts for its turning nature, which saw 28 off the 30 wickets falling to spinners from both sides.

Several former English cricketers and media personnel have expressed their criticism for the Ahmedabad pitch. Indian off-spinner R Ashwin was even involved in a heated exchange with one of the British journalists at a recent press conference.

Virat Kohli joins R Ashwin, slams media over pitch criticism

When asked to give his take over pitch criticism, Virat Kohli said that he believes there has been “too noise” surrounding the spinning tracks. He urged the Indian media to present a view to the world that it is usual for the subcontinent countries to play on spinning pitches.

Without taking a name, Virat Kohli also took a shot at British media and former English players like Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook who continue to criticise the track used at Ahmedabad. Kohli said that the Indian team lost inside three days against New Zealand last year and no one from the country said anything about the pitch back then. The Indian captain maintained that their strength lies in focusing upon themselves instead of discussing about the pitch matters.

India vs England 4th Test

The India vs England 4th Test match is scheduled to commence from Thursday, March 4 onwards at Ahmedabad. The hosts are currently leading the series 2-1 after registering thumping wins over England in the previous two matches. Virat Kohli and co. now need either a win or a draw to confirm a spot in the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Indian players gear up for series-decider

Virat Kohli Instagram followers

Virat Kohli, who is renowned for breaking records on the field, recently added yet another feather into his illustrious cap, albeit for an elite off-field achievement. On Monday, March 1, he became the first cricketer and only the fourth-ever athlete after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to gain over 100 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from the BCCI, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulated the cricketer for the achievement. Here is a look at the ICC post as they congratulate Virat Kohli for breaching the 100 million-follower landmark on Instagram.

ICC congratulates on Virat Kohli Instagram landmark

