Virat Kohli Takes Epic Dig At Eoin Morgan For Endorsing 'Spirit Of Cricket'; Here Is Why

Team India captain Virat Kohli has hit back at England captain Eoin Morgan and his team for not acting in the 'spirit of cricket' in his media interaction ahead of the 1st ODI on Tuesday. The comments come after Dawid Malan picked up a controversial catch in the fourth T20I, which saw Suryakumar Yadav dismissed. India eventually sealed the T20I series and the Men in Blue came all blazing, with debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna making a mark to help India clinch a 66-run win.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has alleged that Eoin Morgan and England pressured umpire Nitin Menon to give a 'soft signal' of out when Dawid Malan took a tumbling catch in the deep in the fourth T20 game to dismiss a well-set Suryakumar Yadav. The catch was referred to TV official Virender Sharma, who reviewed the footage for well over four-minutes but did not have conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, which saw the end of the Mumbai star's innings. India won the contest in the end and later clinched the series, but were visibly upset by the decision, something captain Kohli spoke about in the build-up to the first ODI in Pune.

The 32-year-old said, 'We have to consider how a fielding team responds to a dismissal that is claimed like that because you have to then question what the guidelines are and what the spirit of the game is. If something like that happened with the India team overseas there would be a totally different conversation about the spirit of cricket". Kohli further stated that the issue of soft signals is a serious thing that needs to be considered because "there is a lot at stake". The Indian captain has walked a disciplinary tightrope throughout England's tour of India, and had a verbal spat with Jos Buttler during the final T20I in Ahmedabad.

The Kohli vs Buttler incident happened in the 13th over of England's chase, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back the English wicket-keeper, tightening India's grip on the game. The 30-year-old was walking back towards the pavilion before retracting a few steps to confront the Indian captain. Following the game, however, England skipper Eoin Morgan downplayed the entire incident and said that it’s not an uncommon happening for two people to engage in an on-field conflict.

Tension between the two teams though, remains even after the Kohli vs Buttler incident as Tom Curran was seen engaging in a war of words with debutant Krunal Pandya in the first ODI as part of the India vs England highlights.

India vs England highlights: Debutants Krunal, Prasidh set-up 1st ODI win

Team India got off to a perfect start in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, after claiming a 66-run win over the visitors in Pune. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli set up the Men in Blue's good start before KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya steered the team to a competitive 317 in the first innings. Prasidh Krishna was expensive in his first spell but bounced back to clinch four in the game, becoming the first Indian to do so on debut. The Karnataka pacer was well backed by Shardul Thakur and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar as England folded for just 251. As per the India vs England schedule, both teams play the next ODI in Pune on Friday, March 26.

