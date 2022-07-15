Virat Kohli Takes The 'famous Walk' At Lord's During ENG Vs IND 2nd ODI; WATCH

Virat Kohli is currently going through the toughest phase of his career as his poor form has resulted in critics questioning his place in the team. The former skipper poor form with the bat continued during the England vs India 2nd ODI in which he scored just 16 runs. Team India lost the match to England by 100 runs with the three-match series now tied at 1-1.

Eng vs IND: Virat Kohli walks down the Lords staircase

Virat Kohli returned to the Team India's playing XI at Lords after recovering from his injury which forced him to miss the ENG vs IND 1st ODI match. Kohli walked into the ground in the third over of the England vs India 2nd ODI after pacer Reece Topley gave England an early breakthrough by dismissing Team India skipper Rohit Shama for a 10-ball duck. The social media handle of the Lord's Cricket Ground shared the video of Kohli walking out to bat. In the clip, Kohli can be seen walking downstairs to enter the ground.

Despite the failure, Rohit Sharma in the post-match press interaction backed Kohli to return back to form. While speaking to the media Sharma said, "He has played so many matches. He is playing from so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance. I pointed this out in my last press conference, form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career."

Ahead of the Eng vs IND 2nd ODI BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during a recent interview shared his thoughts about Virat Kohli's current form. He said, "He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find a way which makes him successful as he has been for the last 12-13 years or maybe even more and only Virat Kohli can do that."

Virat Kohli news: Former skipper not part of West Indies T20I & ODI series

With Virat Kohli struggling for consistency The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday omitted him for the WT20I series against West Indies. The BCCI on Thursday announced the squad with Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being the major omissions from the team. KL Rahul who missed the series against South Africa and England has been included in the team subject to his fitness. Kuldeep Yadav is another player added to the team but his fitness will also be assessed. Kohli was also not picked up for the ODI leg of the Carrebian tour.