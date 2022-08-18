Virat Kohli Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Recalls Memorable India Debut: '14 Years Ago...'

Virat Kohli made his international debut for India on this day 14 years ago. Kohli played his first senior game for the country against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008. The right-handed batter scored 12 off 22 balls in his very first innings as India were defeated by eight wickets. To mark his international debut, the former India captain took to social media to share a video consisting of some memorable pictures from his playing days.

Kohli shared the beautiful montage on his official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honour". The post has garnered more than 1.1 million likes since being shared an hour ago. The video includes some huge winning moments from Kohli's career, including pictures of him holding the Champions Trophy and the World Cup.

Kohli entered the international arena after helping India win the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2008. Kohli led the Indian team in the multi-nation competition, which was held in Malaysia for the first time. After making his international debut the same year, Kohli went on to play for India in T20Is two years later. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2010. Kohli played his first Test match for India in 2011. He made his red-ball debut against West Indies on June 20, 2011.

Virat Kohli's career

As far as Kohli's international career is concerned, the 33-year-old is considered one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. He has played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs, and 99 T20Is for India. Kohli has scored 8074 runs in the red-ball format, 12344 runs in the 50-over version, and 3308 runs in the shortest format at averages of 49.53, 57.68, and 50.12, respectively. He has scored 27 centuries in Tests and 43 centuries in ODIs.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE later this month. Kohli has been named on the squad picked for the multi-nation tournament, which is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 11. Kohli last played for India in July this year in the bilateral series against England.

