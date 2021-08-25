Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the England vs India five-match Test series, Team India will be eyeing to take an unassailable lead in the series by winning the upcoming Headingley Test. The 2ndEngland vs India Test at Lord's witnessed Virat Kohli's men crushing the home side by 151 runs thanks to some inspiring bowling effort from the team's pacers. The home team on the other hand will be looking to keep the series alive by winning the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.

England vs India: Virat Kohli talks about Headingley pitch

Ahead of the third Test match with England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was asked at the pre-match press conference about the team's playing combination for the match. While the Team India skipper did not reveal the combination, he said he was surprised to see the Headingley pitch. "We were quite surprised to see the pitch. We could see a lot of the surface. Honestly, I didn’t expect it. We thought there would be more grass and it will be more lively but it isn’t the case. So, anything is possible. We name the XII and then have a look look at the pitch and what it could become on Day 3 or 4 and accordingly we will go with the right combination," he said.

In a virtual press conference, Kohli admitted that the team will continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket going forward. He said, "It was very satisfying after what transpired on the morning of day five (Lord's Test), and it just showed that this team is not going to back down and take a backward step when provoked," adding, "We play together, play to win and we don't let anyone, any opposition take us lightly. We know and they know that we're always going to compete and find ways to win games of cricket."

Team India's Playing XI

While Virat Kohli did not reveal Team India's playing 11 during the press conference, the team is most likely to be the same as the one that played at Lord's. The Team India skipper has made it clear that it was unlikely that Team India will change a winning combination. "We don't have any reason to change anything. Unless anyone has a niggle which hasn't been the case over the past few days. There's no reason to change a winning combination," the Indian skipper said. However, with a lack of grass on the surface, Ravichandran Ashwin might get a look in for this Test match. It will be interesting to see as to what combination Kohli uses for the Headingley Test.