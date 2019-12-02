Virat Kohli Names Indian Pacer Who Is Bullied The Most And The Answer Could Surprise You

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli is definitely having a great time with the team's pacers on the field, they are apparently a treat to spend time with, off the field as well. In an interview with a leading Indian media daily, Kohli spoke about his experience of leading India so far and also elaborated on the time he spends with India's current arsenal of fast bowlers. He also revealed the fast bowler who gets bullied the most in the team. India will now take on the West Indies for a T20I series that begins on December 6.

Virat Kohli: A lot of camaraderie among Indian players

Kohli fondly described India's pacers as a bunch of guys who get along very well. He even went as far as declaring the group funnier than most modern comedy movies. The Indian captain then described the social setup of the team off the field and he named Ishant Sharma as the bowler who gets bullied the most despite being the seniormost member of the team at present. Kohli then described how Jasprit Bumrah is a shy, composed person but often makes smart jokes and comments. He credited Bumrah's comedic timing. He then talked about how Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav get together as well.

Kohli also went ahead and credited the current pace line-up for being terrorising and bankable unlike the pace department of the past. Although Kohli did not want to disrespect any former pacer, he still commented that the earlier team did not have any dependable pacer other than Zaheer Khan. Even Ishant Sharma was inexperienced and could not always perform for the team in crunch situations.

India vs West Indies T20I series

After a dominant time with the red (and the pink) ball, the Indian team will now take on West Indies in a T20I series followed by an ODI series. The Indians were lethal against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series and won both the games by the margin of an innings. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav led the wicket-taking charts with 12 wickets each.

